Future scientists attend 22nd annual Chem Expo

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Almost 2,000 students from Calcasieu and Cameron parishes showed up for this year’s chem expo in Lake Charles.

The goal is to expose seventh-graders to projects and career paths that are lucrative right here in their own communities.

Seventh-grader Brody Conner is one of the many students with a plan to pursue a career in science. He hopes to be an engineer one day.

“I was just really interested in what I could learn and how I could use it in the future,” Brody said.

The expo highlights a billion-dollar industry right in our own community. Lake Area Industry Alliance Executive Director Jim Rock explained the unlimited opportunities that exist in the workforce.

“Our employers have over 8,000 direct employees and besides, we have another 4,000 employees that are imbedded every day that are contract employees, their income is about $1.2 billion dollars a year. Over half of southwest Louisiana has some form of employment or income based on the industries,” Rock said.

Students learned about chemical reactions and how combinations create things we use in our everyday lives.

“I like thinking outside of the box and thinking about things other people wouldn’t really think about and then creating my own ideas and helping and working with teams and things like that,” Brody said.

All that interest and fun could lead to exciting careers.

“They could get a job in the future as a chemist in the laboratory, they could also use the knowledge as a process operator, or a process technology person, so there’s a lot of industries and positions that will be derived from what they are learning today,” Rock said.

“I’m in the gifted program, so I’m just going to do that for a while. That’s a good place to start and I’ll see what opportunities become apparent. I want to go to Stanford or a high-maintenance college, M.I.T. or something like that,” Brody said.

