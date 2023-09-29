First Alert Forecast: Sunny and drier finishing the week, fire risk increasing

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Rain chances are out of the picture for the weekend in SWLA, with sunny skies on tap ahead.

Mostly northeasterly winds continue to blow across our area, continuing the steady decrease in humidity. Friday will see abundant sunshine with a quick warmup, with temperatures for the day expected to reach the low to mid 90′s, warmer inland from the coastline. A very slight chance for some showers still remains, almost exclusively near the coastline. So while almost all of us will stay dry today, an isolated shower or storm is still possible in the late afternoon further south of I-10.

Outdoor plans should be perfectly fine for the evening.

Sunny and dry for this afternoon, though some isolated activity is possible close to the coast. (KPLC)

Dry air has just about finished moving in and will only be getting a stronger hold over the weekend dropping rain chances to near-zero. We will also see slightly cooler morning lows with many areas reaching the 60s, but temperatures will warm quickly during the day with highs in the 90s. Long range models show the dry air remaining in place at least through the first half of next week.

Dry and sunny through the weekend as a high pressure ridge develops over our region (KPLC)

Unfortunately this is not good news for the ongoing drought, and current rainfall totals from this last week have been minimal. The state-wide burn ban has been modified, but remains in effect until further notice. Please use caution with outdoor activities, as private outdoor burning of any kind is still not allowed.

Tropical Outlook (KPLC)

The tropics are quiet close to home, but we are watching the progress of Tropical Storms Philippe and Rina as they battle for dominance in the Atlantic. You can find the latest with the tropics on our Hurricane Page.

