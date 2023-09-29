FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A comfortable weekend is ahead though the fire danger likely escalates

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A comfortable weekend is set to take place across SWLA with sunny skies and dry conditions that will continue.

The same conditions we’ve seen this week will more or less be copied and pasted for the day Saturday. This means temperatures return to the low and mid 90′s away from the coast, with low humidity during the afternoon. This will make Saturday and Sunday great days to enjoy time outdoors.

Unfortunately, there is a catch. Not only will the humidity levels continue to lower, but winds will also pick up during the afternoons and will gust over 20 mph at times. When you combine that with the ongoing drought, that will create ripe conditions for fires to either start or spread very quickly if ignited. So be very careful with outdoor activities. As a reminder, the state-wide burn ban has been modified, but remains in effect until further notice.

The dry air will only be getting a stronger hold over the weekend dropping rain chances to near-zero. We will also see slightly cooler morning lows with many areas reaching the 60s, and this pattern looks likely to persist into early next week.

After that, models insist on the potential for a stronger cold front to move in by late next week. IF that happens, we could be talking about a better chance for rain and some reduced temperatures. But there’s still plenty of room for that to change or leave the forecast entirely. So we’ll keep you updated about how things look as we get closer.

The tropics are quiet close to home, but we are watching the progress of Tropical Storms Philippe and Rina as they battle for dominance in the Atlantic. You can find the latest with the tropics on our Hurricane Page.

