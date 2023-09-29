Expert analyzes crash that resulted in death of Lake Charles woman

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - We’re learning more about what happened the night a Lake Charles woman was killed while walking down Big Lake Road last spring.

The crash happened on April 14 of this year just after 11 p.m. Louisiana State Police said Kaleigh Fontenot was walking south when she was struck from behind by a 2022 Cadillac Escalade.

For months, our investigative team filed numerous records requests asking many of the same questions viewers were asking. Fontenot’s family also expressed concern, and now a retired state trooper is speaking out.

Since our last report, the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney weighed in, saying their office will not be filing charges in this case. They said they don’t have evidence the driver did anything wrong. Because of that, KPLC will not be naming the person who was behind the wheel.

Newly released body camera footage shows state police investigating, taking witness statements, marking the scene with spray paint and checking the tread on the vehicle’s tires, but it’s what wasn’t done that’s now in question.

“I don’t think he did him any favors,” Steve Thompson said. “What he did was cause me to have to be here to talk about the shadow of doubt that has been cast.”

We know Kaleigh Fontenot was given a toxicology test, but the driver was not. We want to stress the troopers on the scene and our expert agreed the driver did not appear impaired.

Our expert, Steve Thompson, is a retired Louisiana state trooper with an extensive background in law enforcement, including certification as a Drug Recognition Expert. He’s also a professor at McNeese and teaches students about criminal investigations and ethics.

“After reviewing all the evidence available, I believe that, at least common sense would tell you, that the reason that person was not properly investigated, was due to a personal relationship,” Thompson said.

In the body camera footage, you can hear the driver speaking with the trooper in charge, and it’s clear they know each other.

Although, we’re told there is no clear-cut policy a trooper should recuse themselves from an investigation should they have a personal connection, the expert we spoke with felt the trooper let that relationship affect the way he investigated the crash.

At one point you can hear the troopers discussing how to classify the crash, and they decided it would be a Code C, meaning a minor injury crash. This is important, because once it’s labeled a serious injury crash, troopers have more responsibilities on scene to ensure a fair investigation.

“It’s not hard to identify it as a serious injury crash,” Thompson said. “You have a pedestrian that’s thrown over 20 feet, then you have a crushed full-size 8000-plus sport utility vehicle, crushed metal that could not even be driven from the scene.”

State law also spells out what a serious injury crash is. Criteria includes several lacerations, broken extremities and suspected skull or chest injuries, all of which Fontenot had and video showed.

“You’re not going to move again, baby,” a paramedic on the scene said. “You’re going to split your skin open, and your bone is going to stick through your skin. You’ve got to stop.”

We’re told it’s state police protocol to at least ask the driver if they were drinking or if they’d voluntarily submit to a test, and that didn’t happen.

“Even with an investigation into impairment which should have included a standardized field sobriety test, and even if that was done, and there was no evidence of impairment, which was discussed, it is still required to offer a voluntary test to the driver,” Thompson said.

We asked Thompson if he doesn’t think the driver was impaired, why does it matter whether the case was investigated as a serious or non-serious injury crash?

“You want those state police troopers to do a fair and impartial investigation, no matter who ran them over,” Thompson said. “You want all the facts. We, me, as state troopers, owed the family a good investigation. Professionalism. Do it by the book, and that didn’t happen here.”

We asked state police if they’ve investigated or are currently investigating any troopers’ actions in this case. We were told no, that there was no wrongdoing with the investigating of this crash.

State police also told us troopers in Troop D and within the state of Louisiana are familiar with and know a lot of people who live in our communities. This has no bearing on how this crash or how any other crash is investigated. They added this crash was investigated, and the final report was listed as a fatal crash involving a pedestrian.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.