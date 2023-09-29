DNR spokesperson says protecting drinking water at heart of Sulphur salt dome investigation

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -The state commissioner of conservation visited the Lake area this week to discuss concerns about the Sulphur salt dome.

One concern is the potential for contamination of underground water supplies.

The Lake Charles area gets its drinking water from a tremendous natural underground water source known as the Chicot Aquifer. State officials says future instability at the Sulphur salt dome could potentially affect that groundwater. DNR spokesman Patrick Courreges says protecting groundwater is the main reason for their program.

“That’s the core of the entire underground injection control program, which is how we regulate these kinds of caverns, protecting underground sources of drinking water. If you have this salt dome with these caverns toward that edge, if there’s any problem with them underground, there’s a potential impact of that saltwater or possibly oil or hydrocarbons that are alongside the dome getting into the groundwater,” said Courreges.

He says they are hiring experts to find out what to expect.

“Is there anything we can do to stop it. Is there anything we can do to mitigate it? Do we dig into it and find out, okay there are some alarming signs, but this isn’t going to be a problem? We can’t guess at that answer. We need to know and that’s why the emergency declarations were issued. To give us the operational flexibility to give orders to the operators to say we need this from you. We need data from you,” said Courreges.

The site is operated by Westlake company which sends saltwater to their south plant to make chlorine. Courreges says they need outside specialists with greater expertise than the state’s in-house staff.

“If there’s a failure in that cavern you’ve got a lot of saltwater that could suddenly be in contact with freshwater. There may be hydrocarbons, methane or crude oil along the side of the dome that have been in traps able to move upwards and affect freshwater.”

He says the work now might give them a head start to prevent a worst-case scenario.

A Westlake company spokesperson, Chip Swearngan, says their consultant checks groundwater monthly and so far--there is no indication the aquifer has been affected.

Click here to read more details about monitoring results. Click here to learn more about the Chicot Aquifer.

