DeRidder man wanted for first-degree rape of a 12-year-old

DERIDDER, La. (KPLC) - DeRidder Police are asking for the public to come forward with information leading to the arrest of an 18-year-old who is charged with first-degree rape of a victim under age 13 and four counts of pornography involving a victim under 13.

Taren Kash Levings is charged with first-degree rape of a victim under age 13 and four counts of pornography involving a victim under 13. (DeRidder Police Department)

After receiving a tip, detectives began investigating and learned Taren Kash Levings, 18, of DeRidder, had befriended a 12-year-old girl, which led to the alleged sexual assault of the juvenile by Levings on multiple occasions, according to DeRidder Police Department.

The investigation led to an arrest warrant being issued for Levings.

The DeRidder Police are offering a Crimestoppers reward for information leading to Leving’s arrest. Levings is described as a black male, five-foot-nine, and 140 pounds.

Authorities ask anyone with information to call Crimestoppers at 337-462-8918 or DeRidder Police at 337-462-8911.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.