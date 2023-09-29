Agents seize 25 illegally possessed red snapper from Lake Charles fisherman

CAMERON PARISH, La. (KPLC) - A Lake Charles fisherman was cited by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries for alleged red snapper violations on the Mermentau River.

On Sept. 28, LDWF agents stopped John G. Ceasar, 54, aboard a recreational boat to conduct a fishing compliance check.

During the check, Ceasar was found in possession of 25 red snapper, 15 being undersized, LDWF said. All were seized by agents on board.

Licensed anglers can possess up to four red snapper with a minimum size requirement of 16 inches, LDWF said.

Possessing over the limit of red snapper and undersized red snapper brings a $100 to $350 fine for each offense, LDWF said. Ceasar may also face civil restitution totaling $717 for the illegally possessed red snapper.

