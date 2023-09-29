6th annual “Rosary around the Lake” this Sunday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - October is the month of the rosary for the Catholic faith, and Lake Charles churches will be providing a nationwide rosary event this Sunday at the Civic Center.

This will be the 6th annual “Rosary Around the Lake” event in Lake Charles. The event was inspired by the Rosary Coast to Coast National event and is sponsored by The Ruth’s Institute.

President Jennifer Morse said this is a big event that all are welcome to attend, ”The Ruth Institute is an international interfaith coalition to defend the family and traditional Christian values...We started this event in 2018 to pray for the family. Everyone is welcome to come. You don’t have to be Catholic.”

Every year, hundreds of people from all around the area attend to participate in prayer and worship.

“We are praying for salvation and renewal for our world, our culture, our nation, our neighbors, ourselves, and the family,” said Morse.

At Last year’s event around 500 people gathered along the Lake Charles Civic Center to join in on this special day. They hope that this year will bring in even more people to pray together in unity.

”Last year for the first time we had decades recited in both Spanish and French as well as English,” said Morse.

And this year they are adding another language, Latin. ”People can actually download a sheet with all the prayers and different languages from the website and either print it off or have it on your phone.”

Jessica Findlay has been coming to this event for years and says it’s a way to bring everyone together to form prayer, ”I think it’s important to publicly pray together United with other families in the community.”

Roy Findley is a Parishioner with St. Joseph’s and said if he could describe the event in one word he would say: thankful.

”I am thankful for the opportunity for this many families to come out to show our devotion through the mysteries of the rosary and meditate on the life of Christ,” said Roy Findley. “The rosary is a great spiritual weapon to protect our families.”

This year the “Rosary Around the Lake” ceremony will include individuals coming to participate from their boats along the sea wall as well.

Among those in attendance, State Senator Jeremy Stine will be reciting a decade of the Rosary in the French language.

”I’m honored to participate and want to thank Dr. Morse with the Route institute for the invitation. This is a great opportunity to foster a sense of unity and shared spirituality and also a great way to give thanks to God and to deepen our relationship with God and lead a more Christ-centered life,” said Stine. ”One of my favorite quotes is from father Richard John Neuhaus who said “Culture is the root of politics and religion is the root of culture.””

The event will be held in the area on the west side of the Civic Center, in the grass on Sunday, October 1.

Before the Rosary begins, everyone will form a large circle stretching from the Civic Center stairs, spreading out along the Boardwalk, and meeting back up at the stairs. Lawn chairs and blankets are encouraged.

