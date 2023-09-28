LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Detectives with the Combine Anti-Drug Task Force (C.A.T.) Criminal Patrol Unit arrested a Nashville woman on Tuesday after a K9 alerted detectives to the odor of narcotics in her car.

On Sept. 26, detectives pulled over a 2023 Kia Sportage traveling eastbound on I-10 between Lake Charles and Iowa for a traffic violation. According to Lt. Brenda Treadway, spokesperson for the Lake Charles Police, detectives observed signs of in-transit criminal activity and requested consent to search the vehicle, at which time the driver, 39-year-old Danielle Owens of Nashville, TN, refused.

Detectives utilized K9 “Timon” to conduct a free air sniff around the vehicle, and Timon responded to the odor of narcotics being present within the car. A probable cause search of the vehicle was then conducted, and six kilo-size bricks of cocaine were found, weighing approximately 16 pounds and with an street value of around $150,000.

Woman arrested near Lake Charles after 6 kilos of cocaine found in her car (Lake Charles Police Dept.)

Owens was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center. She is charged with possession of CDS II with intent to distribute.

Judge Ron Ware set Owen’s bond at $6,000.

