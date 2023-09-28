Woman arrested near Lake Charles after 6 kilos of cocaine found in her car
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Detectives with the Combine Anti-Drug Task Force (C.A.T.) Criminal Patrol Unit arrested a Nashville woman on Tuesday after a K9 alerted detectives to the odor of narcotics in her car.
On Sept. 26, detectives pulled over a 2023 Kia Sportage traveling eastbound on I-10 between Lake Charles and Iowa for a traffic violation. According to Lt. Brenda Treadway, spokesperson for the Lake Charles Police, detectives observed signs of in-transit criminal activity and requested consent to search the vehicle, at which time the driver, 39-year-old Danielle Owens of Nashville, TN, refused.
Detectives utilized K9 “Timon” to conduct a free air sniff around the vehicle, and Timon responded to the odor of narcotics being present within the car. A probable cause search of the vehicle was then conducted, and six kilo-size bricks of cocaine were found, weighing approximately 16 pounds and with an street value of around $150,000.
Owens was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center. She is charged with possession of CDS II with intent to distribute.
Judge Ron Ware set Owen’s bond at $6,000.
