50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Tropical Storm Phillippe hanging on with another potential system on it’s heels

Start your day with 7 News Sunrise
By Joseph Enk
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 5:56 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Tropical Storm Philippe is trying it best to stay together and struggling against strong westerly wind shear. Barely meeting the definition of a tropical system, it has been getting very disorganized. Phillipe is located just under 600 miles east of the Leeward Islands.

Tropical Storm Philippe
Tropical Storm Philippe(KPLC)

Phillipe has really slowed down and will move westward more than northwest due to it being so weak and disorganized. This means what is left of it could just barely reach the Lesser Antilles later this week, if it is still a tropical system by then. Regardless Phillipe poses no threat to the Gulf of Mexico or SWLA.

Tropical Storm Philippe
Tropical Storm Philippe(KPLC)

We are keeping an eye on a strong tropical wave located southeast of Phillipe. Over the next few days, conditions should allow this to develop as it tracks northwest into the tropical Atlantic. Still, it is several thousand miles away and indications are that it may end up on a similar track to Philippe. The next name on the list is Rina.

Tropical Outlook
Tropical Outlook(KPLC)

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adults involved in second day of fighting at Barbe High
Adults involved in second day of fighting at Barbe High
Wildfire burns on A. Derouen Road in Bell City.
Evacuations lifted near Bell City wildfire
Two people are dead after a car and an 18-wheeler crashed at the intersection of Big Lake Road...
18-wheeler crash claims lives of 2 Port Arthur men
Fatal Crash generic image
Unidentified driver dies in fatal accident in Jennings
29-year-old killed in head-on crash
29-year-old killed in fatal crash

Latest News

A few pop up showers are still possible this afternoon as a drying trend takes hold
First Alert Forecast: Slowly drying out this week with very little rain chances left
Start your day with 7 News Sunrise
KPLC 7 News Sunrise: Joseph's Sunrise Forecast
KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
Wade's Wednesday Nightcast Forecast
A reduction in humidity and rain chances across SWLA starts late this week.
KPLC / KVHP FOX29 / ABC SWLA News Now - KPLC First Alert Forecast