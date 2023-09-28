Touchdown Live Game of the Week - Sulphur Preview

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Sulphur Golden Tors are coming into week five of the high school football season at (2-2), and this week they will be tasked with taking on the Sam Houston Broncos in one of the biggest SWLA rivalries.

Head coach of the Golden Tors Cody Gueringer will be competing in this rivalry for the first time in his career, and he understands that he needs to have his players ready to go in a matchup this big.

“It’s a budding rivalry that’s becoming pretty big on the scale of rivalries in this district, so we have a formidable opponent who really does a really good job, coached up really well, all their coaches do a great job, whether it’s offense, defense, special teams, every part of the game they’re fundamentally sound,” said Coach Gueringer. “They do a good job of understanding the schemes that they want to run tackling in space, so it’s going to be a great game and we look forward to that matchup.”

The size of this rivalry has grown to a huge level over the past few years, and for the players, it is games like this that they were dreaming about when they were growing up.

“Growing up in middle school and elementary school, you always talk about all your friends coming to the games and you can watch all the older kids, and we’d come out of games, and one day you were like I’m going to be just like them,” said quarterback Addison Constance. “Now we’re here and it’s a real reality, so it’s time to get ready to go.”

“We’re getting better as a team, we’re moving in the right direction, everybody’s loving what they’re doing culture-wise especially, and I’m loving it too, it just it shows in the locker room and on the field,” said wide receiver Brodie DePriest.

The youth movement that the Tors have going for themselves is progressing quickly and when Friday night comes, Coach Gueringer can’t wait for his team to have another opportunity to prove themselves.

Culturally we’re doing what’s right, we’re doing the things that we need to be successful, it’s a shared purpose value belief system, we’re starting to begin to understand what we can do to maximize our guys,” said Gueringer. “It’s a gauntlet district, we know that, we understand that, and we want that challenge, pressure makes diamonds and we just want to show what we’re capable of.”

The Golden Tors are set to take the field on the road against the Broncos on Friday at 7:00 PM.

