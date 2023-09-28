TDL Week 5: Three games Thursday night

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - We’re heading into Week 5 with three games on the schedule Thursday night.

All three games tonight are non-district matchups.

Click HERE for area standings.

THURSDAY

NON-DISTRICT

Rosepine at DeQuincy

Oakdale at St. Edmund

East Beauregard at Grand Lake

FRIDAY

GAME OF THE WEEK

Sulphur at Sam Houston (District 3-5A)

DISTRICT 3-5A

Southside at Barbe

DISTRICT 3-3A

South Beauregard at St. Louis

Westlake at LCCP

Kinder at Iowa

DISTRICT 5-1A

Hamilton Christian at Oberlin

Merryville at Elton

Gueydan at Basile

NON-DISTRICT

Opelousas at Leesville

DeRidder at Marksville

Peabody at Washington-Marion

LaGrange at North Vermilion

Iota at Jennings

Pickering at Lake Arthur

East Beauregard at Grand Lake

Loreauville at Welsh

Vinton at Erath

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.