TDL Week 5: Three games Thursday night

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - We’re heading into Week 5 with three games on the schedule Thursday night.

All three games tonight are non-district matchups.

Click HERE for area standings.

THURSDAY

NON-DISTRICT

  • Rosepine at DeQuincy
  • Oakdale at St. Edmund
  • East Beauregard at Grand Lake

FRIDAY

GAME OF THE WEEK

  • Sulphur at Sam Houston (District 3-5A)

DISTRICT 3-5A

  • Southside at Barbe

DISTRICT 3-3A

  • South Beauregard at St. Louis
  • Westlake at LCCP
  • Kinder at Iowa

DISTRICT 5-1A

  • Hamilton Christian at Oberlin
  • Merryville at Elton
  • Gueydan at Basile

NON-DISTRICT

  • Opelousas at Leesville
  • DeRidder at Marksville
  • Peabody at Washington-Marion
  • LaGrange at North Vermilion
  • Iota at Jennings
  • Pickering at Lake Arthur
  • East Beauregard at Grand Lake
  • Loreauville at Welsh
  • Vinton at Erath

