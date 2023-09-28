TDL Week 5: Three games Thursday night
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - We’re heading into Week 5 with three games on the schedule Thursday night.
All three games tonight are non-district matchups.
THURSDAY
NON-DISTRICT
- Rosepine at DeQuincy
- Oakdale at St. Edmund
- East Beauregard at Grand Lake
FRIDAY
GAME OF THE WEEK
- Sulphur at Sam Houston (District 3-5A)
DISTRICT 3-5A
- Southside at Barbe
DISTRICT 3-3A
- South Beauregard at St. Louis
- Westlake at LCCP
- Kinder at Iowa
DISTRICT 5-1A
- Hamilton Christian at Oberlin
- Merryville at Elton
- Gueydan at Basile
NON-DISTRICT
- Opelousas at Leesville
- DeRidder at Marksville
- Peabody at Washington-Marion
- LaGrange at North Vermilion
- Iota at Jennings
- Pickering at Lake Arthur
- Loreauville at Welsh
- Vinton at Erath
