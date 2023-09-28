50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Tangipahoa school employee resigns amid allegations of student fathering child with teacher

While the teacher in question has resigned, Sheriff Daniel Edwards says that an investigation...
While the teacher in question has resigned, Sheriff Daniel Edwards says that an investigation is underway and no arrests have been made at this time.(Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office says that a teacher in the parish’s school system has resigned as an investigation is underway into allegations of an improper relationship with a student.

Sheriff Daniel Edwards confirmed the investigation began after the office received reports alleging that a 17-year-old student fathered a child with the teacher in question. Edwards says the allegations were reported on Sunday, Sept. 24.

Edwards says that his office isn’t sharing specific details at this time due to the case involving a juvenile.

“While we cannot share specific details regarding the investigation, we can confirm that the allegations were dealt with promptly, and the investigation process has been rigorous and thorough,” says Edwards. “This type of investigation is time-consuming and is being handled with great care. Under no circumstances will we be rushed for closure.”

No arrests have been made at this time.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adults involved in second day of fighting at Barbe High
Adults involved in second day of fighting at Barbe High
Wildfire burns on A. Derouen Road in Bell City.
Evacuations lifted near Bell City wildfire
Two people are dead after a car and an 18-wheeler crashed at the intersection of Big Lake Road...
18-wheeler crash claims lives of 2 Port Arthur men
Fatal Crash generic image
Unidentified driver dies in fatal accident in Jennings
29-year-old killed in head-on crash
29-year-old killed in fatal crash

Latest News

McNeese Federal Credit Union donates building to university
Increased SNAP benefits starting next month
Increased SNAP benefits starting next month
C.A.T Team executes search warrants, resulting in narcotics arrest
C.A.T Team executes search warrants, resulting in narcotics arrest
Calcasieu Corrections inmate dies
Woman arrested near Lake Charles after 6 kilos of cocaine found in her car
Woman arrested near Lake Charles after 6 kilos of cocaine found in her car