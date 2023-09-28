Tangipahoa school employee resigns amid allegations of student fathering child with teacher

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office says that a teacher in the parish’s school system has resigned as an investigation is underway into allegations of an improper relationship with a student.

Sheriff Daniel Edwards confirmed the investigation began after the office received reports alleging that a 17-year-old student fathered a child with the teacher in question. Edwards says the allegations were reported on Sunday, Sept. 24.

Edwards says that his office isn’t sharing specific details at this time due to the case involving a juvenile.

“While we cannot share specific details regarding the investigation, we can confirm that the allegations were dealt with promptly, and the investigation process has been rigorous and thorough,” says Edwards. “This type of investigation is time-consuming and is being handled with great care. Under no circumstances will we be rushed for closure.”

No arrests have been made at this time.

