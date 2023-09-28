SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 27, 2023

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 27, 2023.

William DakotaJoe Harris, 41, DeQuincy: Disturbing the peace; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug.

Norvell Keith Harris Sr., 45, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug (2 charges); illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of a felony; possession of drug paraphernalia; federal detainer.

John Douglas Burnworth Sr., 52, Westlake: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; vehicle must have illuminated rear registration plate; contempt of court; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Johnny Joseph Orphy, 43, Lake Charles: Illegal use of weapons; obstruction of justice.

David Freeman Sr., 51, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges); possession of a Schedule II drug.

Kendrick Rashaun Brown, 44, Welsh: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Meaghan Jon Boudreaux, 33, Sulphur: Theft of $25,000 or more.

Lana Gwin Humke, 29, Starks: Possession of a Schedule I drug (2 charges); possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges).

Michael Shannon Miller, 51, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

Jason Sams, 43, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; domestic abuse (2 charges).

Ethawn Caleb Jordan, 18, Basile: Attempted armed robbery; armed robbery; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime.

Dallas Everett Welsh II, 42, Sulphur: Theft under $1,000; identity theft.

Aaron Daniel Perry, 25, Westlake: Aggravated battery.

Leonardo Antonio Hernandez-Vasquez, 35, Westlake: Hit and run driving; aggravated flight from an officer; first offense DWI.

