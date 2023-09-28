50/50 Thursdays
State makes unprecedented progress plugging orphan wells

Usually the state only cleans up about 160 orphan wells a year, but with the help of federal partners they have cleaned up about 600 this year.(Theresa Schmidt kplc)
By Theresa Schmidt
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -Orphan wells have been a nagging problem for Louisiana for decades now--but because of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law the State is making major progress plugging them. Governor Edwards and the head of U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service took a boat ride in Lacassine National Wildlife Refuge to see the problem and the progress.

They are called orphan wells because they have no responsible operator because they went out of business or are unable or unwilling to maintain the site. U.S. Fish and Wildlife contributed nearly $13-million dollars to plug 151 orphan wells on five national wildlife refuges throughout the state. That includes eleven in Lacassine National Wildlife Refuge.

Director of U.S. Fish & Wildlife Martha Williams and the governor visited the refuge.

“I just think of the long-term benefits. If people understood how government really can impact their lives for the better, in this instance with us working together we’re cleaning up these places that have been long standing problems,” said Williams.

“Absolutely, and you can see how beautiful this part of our state is, in fact the whole state is. That’s why we call it a sportsman’s paradise,” said Edwards.

The wells are a legacy pollution problem the state has addressed at a rate of about 160 a year. But with funds infused from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law they plugged 582 since January.

Edwards says it’s a huge accomplishment but there’s still more to do.

“Orphan wells have fugitive methane emissions. We know that if they’re not properly plugged, they’re at risk for hydrocarbon emissions as well. In fact, they have flow lines in place that have hydrocarbons left in those,” said Edwards.

There are an estimated 4600 orphan wells in the state.

Even though regulations aim to prevent future orphan wells, officials say they continue to have new ones when businesses go under.

For more details about the orphan well funding and progress click here.

