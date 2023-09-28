50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Rep. Higgins discusses approaching government shutdown

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Louisiana Representative Clay Higgins said today he is hopeful a temporary funding bill which proposes a decrease in spending levels will pass Congress in order to avoid the approaching federal government shutdown.

Higgins said the proposal set forth by him and his colleagues would significantly decrease the trajectory of governmental spending, which is the main goal of conservatives in Congress.

In the interview, Higgins told KPLC’s parent company, Gray Media, a big part of that 30-day funding bill would be increasing border security measures.

“[It’s] the most significant border security measures in the history of Congress,” said Higgins.

Higgins stated that he is willing to continue funding the government, but will not continue the spending levels of Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s reign.

“It’s just a battle when you’re trying to change a town like this.”

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adults involved in second day of fighting at Barbe High
Adults involved in second day of fighting at Barbe High
Wildfire burns on A. Derouen Road in Bell City.
Evacuations lifted near Bell City wildfire
Two people are dead after a car and an 18-wheeler crashed at the intersection of Big Lake Road...
18-wheeler crash claims lives of 2 Port Arthur men
Fatal Crash generic image
Unidentified driver dies in fatal accident in Jennings
29-year-old killed in head-on crash
29-year-old killed in fatal crash

Latest News

Parts of Sulphur are under a precautionary boil advisory. The city says the affected area is...
Parts of Sulphur under precautionary boil advisory
Parts of Sulphur under precautionary boil advisory
Orphan wells progress
Orphan wells present pollution problem
Two candidates for Judge in Division F discuss important issues
Two candidates for Judge in Division F discuss important issues
McNeese Federal Credit Union donates building to university
McNeese Federal Credit Union donates building to university