Rep. Higgins discusses approaching government shutdown

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Louisiana Representative Clay Higgins said today he is hopeful a temporary funding bill which proposes a decrease in spending levels will pass Congress in order to avoid the approaching federal government shutdown.

Higgins said the proposal set forth by him and his colleagues would significantly decrease the trajectory of governmental spending, which is the main goal of conservatives in Congress.

In the interview, Higgins told KPLC’s parent company, Gray Media, a big part of that 30-day funding bill would be increasing border security measures.

“[It’s] the most significant border security measures in the history of Congress,” said Higgins.

Higgins stated that he is willing to continue funding the government, but will not continue the spending levels of Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s reign.

“It’s just a battle when you’re trying to change a town like this.”

