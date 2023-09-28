Parts of Sulphur under precautionary boil advisory

Parts of Sulphur are under a precautionary boil advisory. The city says the affected area is from Hazel Street to Prater Road and E. Napoleon Street to Interstate I-10. (City of Sulphur)

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - Parts of Sulphur are under a precautionary boil advisory.

A broken water valve is causing low water pressure for some residents.

The city says the affected area is from Hazel Street to Prater Road and E. Napoleon Street to Interstate I-10.

The city will notify the affected areas once clear samples have been received from the State Laboratory.

If you were without water in this area, run faucets until water runs clear then take precaution and boil water before consumption. Boil water for one (1) full minute in a clean container. The one-minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. (The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one clean container to another, or by adding a small pinch of salt to each quart of water that is boiled).

