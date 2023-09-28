50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

McNeese holds fall Career Expo

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - McNeese State University opened up its recreation center to students and alumni today for the fall Career Expo.

With over 100 companies in attendance, students were given the opportunity to meet with people in their industry and potential employers.

“It is very important because it gives them a networking opportunity with these companies that they may be applying with in the future, and it also gives them an opportunity to learn about different job opportunities that they may not have known about before,” said Julie Theriot, director of career and professional development.

McNeese hosts the Career Expo every fall and spring semester.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adults involved in second day of fighting at Barbe High
Adults involved in second day of fighting at Barbe High
Wildfire burns on A. Derouen Road in Bell City.
Evacuations lifted near Bell City wildfire
Two people are dead after a car and an 18-wheeler crashed at the intersection of Big Lake Road...
18-wheeler crash claims lives of 2 Port Arthur men
Fatal Crash generic image
Unidentified driver dies in fatal accident in Jennings
29-year-old killed in head-on crash
29-year-old killed in fatal crash

Latest News

McNeese holds fall Career Expo
McNeese holds fall Career Expo
Veteran honored at military funeral
Community honors life of veteran who had no family to lay him to rest
By daylight Kinder crews were still working to locate and replace a water line that went out...
Kinder crews work through the night to restore water to the town
Kinder crews work through the night to restore water to the town