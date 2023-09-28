McNeese holds fall Career Expo

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - McNeese State University opened up its recreation center to students and alumni today for the fall Career Expo.

With over 100 companies in attendance, students were given the opportunity to meet with people in their industry and potential employers.

“It is very important because it gives them a networking opportunity with these companies that they may be applying with in the future, and it also gives them an opportunity to learn about different job opportunities that they may not have known about before,” said Julie Theriot, director of career and professional development.

McNeese hosts the Career Expo every fall and spring semester.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.