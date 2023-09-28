50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

McNeese Federal Credit Union donates building to university

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The McNeese Federal Credit Union is donating the building which housed the credit union on campus to McNeese State University.

Chartered in 1958, the credit union served the financial needs of the McNeese community for 64 years before merging with the Calcasieu Teachers & Employees Credit Union in April 2022. The new facility is located at 1690 E. McNeese Street in Lake Charles.

The credit union building, located behind Gayle Hall, opened in June of 2002. McNeese will use the building to house visual arts classes and equipment while the Shearman Fine Arts building is being renovated over the next two years.

Credit union services are available for the McNeese community at any branch of the Calcasieu Teachers & Employees Credit Union.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adults involved in second day of fighting at Barbe High
Adults involved in second day of fighting at Barbe High
Wildfire burns on A. Derouen Road in Bell City.
Evacuations lifted near Bell City wildfire
Two people are dead after a car and an 18-wheeler crashed at the intersection of Big Lake Road...
18-wheeler crash claims lives of 2 Port Arthur men
Fatal Crash generic image
Unidentified driver dies in fatal accident in Jennings
29-year-old killed in head-on crash
29-year-old killed in fatal crash

Latest News

Increased SNAP benefits starting next month
Increased SNAP benefits starting next month
C.A.T Team executes search warrants, resulting in narcotics arrest
C.A.T Team executes search warrants, resulting in narcotics arrest
Calcasieu Corrections inmate dies
Woman arrested near Lake Charles after 6 kilos of cocaine found in her car
Woman arrested near Lake Charles after 6 kilos of cocaine found in her car