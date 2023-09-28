McNeese Federal Credit Union donates building to university

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The McNeese Federal Credit Union is donating the building which housed the credit union on campus to McNeese State University.

Chartered in 1958, the credit union served the financial needs of the McNeese community for 64 years before merging with the Calcasieu Teachers & Employees Credit Union in April 2022. The new facility is located at 1690 E. McNeese Street in Lake Charles.

The credit union building, located behind Gayle Hall, opened in June of 2002. McNeese will use the building to house visual arts classes and equipment while the Shearman Fine Arts building is being renovated over the next two years.

Credit union services are available for the McNeese community at any branch of the Calcasieu Teachers & Employees Credit Union.

