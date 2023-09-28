La. senator talks student debt forgiveness, how Republicans plan to address costs of higher education and debt

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KPLC) - A looming deadline is just days away for people who have student loans.

Oct. 1 is the day loan repayments start again after being paused for three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

After the Biden Administration’s original plan to forgive millions of dollars in student debt was overturned by the Supreme Court, a new plan was announced shortly after.

The SAVE Repayment Plan is based on income and will save the typical borrower about $1,000 a year.

Ahead of the date payments are set to resume, U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy commented on the issue.

“So, they are transferring this debt to the people I represent, again who couldn’t afford to go to college or who chose not to and are working good jobs, good people, but they are shouldering the burden of those who took it on,” Cassidy said.

He said by simplifying the several repayment plans that exist, more people might take advantage of that option.

“And we feel like that is a way to address those folks who truly need student loan forgiveness,” Cassidy said.

Cassidy is one of several Republicans who introduced the Lowering Education Costs and Debt Act. It consists of five bills they claim target higher education costs, and the increasing load of student debt by addressing the issue, rather than being a bandage.

“It sets out to make the young person an informed consumer as to what is the best place for he or she to get their education,” Cassidy said. “Not just the school, but the curriculum, how much they will borrow, how much they will earn, and that when they borrow money to have an offer sheet that they can compare between different banks and lenders. At the end if they run into problems, they have a simplified format by which to seek forgiveness of that.”

Earlier this month, Cassidy and 14 other Republicans introduced a Congressional Review Act resolution to overturn another repayment rule they say will cost taxpayers billions of dollars.

