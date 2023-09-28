SWLA, La. (KPLC) - The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will provide higher monthly household benefits to over 300,000 Louisiana households beginning Oct. 1, 2023.

The increased maximum allotments and deductions for SNAP households is due to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) cost-of-living adjustment for federal fiscal year 2024, in order to address the impact of inflation on recipients’ benefits. The USDA annually adjusts SNAP monthly allotments in accordance with Consumer Price Index trends.

For fiscal year 2024, maximum monthly food allotments will see an increase according to household size.

These changes are expected to impact those with little to no income who are currently receiving the maximum benefit amount.

Increased SNAP benefits starting next month (La. Dept. of Children and Family Services)

Changes in income thresholds and deductions will also lead to an increase in monthly benefits for some SNAP households starting October 1, 2023.

Income eligibility standards, tied to inflation and the federal poverty level, are being adjusted, with increased gross and net monthly income limits for households. A single-person household will now have a gross monthly income limit of $1,580 (up $107), and a net monthly income limit of $1215 (up $82), while a single-person Broad-Based Categorically Eligible (BBCE) household will now have a gross monthly income limit of $2,430 (up $165). A household is considered a BBCE household if they qualify for non-cash benefits such as Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) or State maintenance of effort (MOE) funded assistance.

For more information, visit their website.

