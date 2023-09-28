50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Increased SNAP benefits starting next month

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SWLA, La. (KPLC) - The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will provide higher monthly household benefits to over 300,000 Louisiana households beginning Oct. 1, 2023.

The increased maximum allotments and deductions for SNAP households is due to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) cost-of-living adjustment for federal fiscal year 2024, in order to address the impact of inflation on recipients’ benefits. The USDA annually adjusts SNAP monthly allotments in accordance with Consumer Price Index trends.

For fiscal year 2024, maximum monthly food allotments will see an increase according to household size.

These changes are expected to impact those with little to no income who are currently receiving the maximum benefit amount.

Increased SNAP benefits starting next month
Increased SNAP benefits starting next month(La. Dept. of Children and Family Services)

Changes in income thresholds and deductions will also lead to an increase in monthly benefits for some SNAP households starting October 1, 2023.

Income eligibility standards, tied to inflation and the federal poverty level, are being adjusted, with increased gross and net monthly income limits for households. A single-person household will now have a gross monthly income limit of $1,580 (up $107), and a net monthly income limit of $1215 (up $82), while a single-person Broad-Based Categorically Eligible (BBCE) household will now have a gross monthly income limit of $2,430 (up $165). A household is considered a BBCE household if they qualify for non-cash benefits such as Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) or State maintenance of effort (MOE) funded assistance.

For more information, visit their website.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adults involved in second day of fighting at Barbe High
Adults involved in second day of fighting at Barbe High
Wildfire burns on A. Derouen Road in Bell City.
Evacuations lifted near Bell City wildfire
Two people are dead after a car and an 18-wheeler crashed at the intersection of Big Lake Road...
18-wheeler crash claims lives of 2 Port Arthur men
Fatal Crash generic image
Unidentified driver dies in fatal accident in Jennings
29-year-old killed in head-on crash
29-year-old killed in fatal crash

Latest News

Generic voting photo of ballots
4 constitutional amendments are on the ballot this election
The total estimated street value of all illegal narcotics seized is around $86,000.
C.A.T Team executes search warrants, resulting in narcotics arrest
Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center
Calcasieu Corrections inmate dies
11-year-old arrested after Moss Bluff Middle School threat
11-year-old arrested after Moss Bluff Middle School threat