50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Hometown Hero - James Rundberg

Purple Heart recipient
By John Bridges
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 4:58 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Merryville native who fought in the Middle East credits his service dog with getting him through post-traumatic stress disorder. The Veterans of Foreign Wars #STILL SERVING campaign is honoring Army veteran James Rundberg for giving back to the community. He and his German Shepherd, Sam, do that through the Leesville group “Brothers and Sisters in Arms Dog Training.”

“I’ve met individuals who basically were living like hermits,” said Rundberg.”They wouldn’t leave their house. They would stay secluded. They would only shop in the middle of the night because they didn’t want to be around people. They didn’t like to be around people. Because of their service dog, they live their life now.”

James and his service dog Sam
James and his service dog Sam(James Rundberg)

A 22-year veteran of 3 tours of duty in Iraq and Kuwait, Rundberg is a Purple Heart recipient and because of his P-T-S-D, depends on Sam throughout the day.

“They’re so in tune with you with knowing there’s an issue, knowing you have a problem. They react. Whether it’s just coming up in a hand nuzzle or nose nuzzle, or pulling you out of a store because you just froze up in a store and it’s just getting too chaotic.”

Sadly, James will be getting another service dog soon.

“I’ve had to retire Sam. He has a disease called degenerative myelopathy, which attacks his spinal cord.”

Rundberg says he’ll continue to give back because others helped him, when he needed it. He is currently commander of the VFW in Jasper, TX and is active with another organization that provides hunting and fishing trips for Purple Heart recipients.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adults involved in second day of fighting at Barbe High
Adults involved in second day of fighting at Barbe High
Wildfire burns on A. Derouen Road in Bell City.
Evacuations lifted near Bell City wildfire
Two people are dead after a car and an 18-wheeler crashed at the intersection of Big Lake Road...
18-wheeler crash claims lives of 2 Port Arthur men
Fatal Crash generic image
Unidentified driver dies in fatal accident in Jennings
29-year-old killed in head-on crash
29-year-old killed in fatal crash

Latest News

SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 27, 2023
A few pop up showers are still possible this afternoon as a drying trend takes hold
First Alert Forecast: Slowly drying out this week with very little rain chances left
Tropical Storm Philippe
Tropical Storm Philippe steadily weakening, watching another potential system behind it.
La. senator talks student debt forgiveness, how Republicans plan to address costs of higher...
La. senator talks student debt forgiveness, how Republicans plan to address costs of higher education and debt