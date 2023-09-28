Former Louisiana State Rep. Elcie Guillory dies at 89

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Former Louisiana State Representative Elcie Guillory has passed away at the age of 89.

Guillory served as a Calcasieu Parish Policeuror for 17 years before being elected to the State House of Representatives in 1993. While in office, Guillory served on the Labor Relations, Environment, and Appropriations committees.

Guillory is survived by three daughters. Funeral arrangements will be announced by Combre Funeral Home.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.