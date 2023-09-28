50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Former Louisiana State Rep. Elcie Guillory dies at 89

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 6:14 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Former Louisiana State Representative Elcie Guillory has passed away at the age of 89.

Guillory served as a Calcasieu Parish Policeuror for 17 years before being elected to the State House of Representatives in 1993. While in office, Guillory served on the Labor Relations, Environment, and Appropriations committees.

Guillory is survived by three daughters. Funeral arrangements will be announced by Combre Funeral Home.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adults involved in second day of fighting at Barbe High
Adults involved in second day of fighting at Barbe High
Wildfire burns on A. Derouen Road in Bell City.
Evacuations lifted near Bell City wildfire
Two people are dead after a car and an 18-wheeler crashed at the intersection of Big Lake Road...
18-wheeler crash claims lives of 2 Port Arthur men
Fatal Crash generic image
Unidentified driver dies in fatal accident in Jennings
29-year-old killed in head-on crash
29-year-old killed in fatal crash

Latest News

Tropical Storm Philippe
Tropical Storm Phillippe hanging on with another potential system on it’s heels
A few pop up showers are still possible this afternoon as a drying trend takes hold
First Alert Forecast: Slowly drying out this week with very little rain chances left
SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 27, 2023
Hometown Hero - James Rundberg
Hometown Hero - James Rundberg