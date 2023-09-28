First Alert Forecast: Slowly drying out this week with very little rain chances left

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Dry air continues to move into our area, slowly setting up for a sunny weekend.

The weak front that has been dissipating overhead is essentially gone for our area, but some remnants of the boundary remain. As dry air continues to be delivered with generally northeastern flow at the surface, our rain chances are all but gone. That said, it has been a slow drying process and what little remains of the humidity should still be enough for some scattered cloud cover, and even a few pop up showers Thursday afternoon as temperatures heat up under the sunshine. An isolated thunderstorm or two is not out of the question, but chances are small. Highs for the day will once again reach the lower to mid 90′s, with the northern parishes starting to feel the lower humidity.

A few pop up showers are still possible this afternoon as a drying trend takes hold (KPLC)

Nights have been starting to get a little cooler, and that trend will continue into the weekend with the dry air.

Friday could see a very slight bump in rain chances from an upper level disturbance, but currently it looks like the timing will not be that favorable, especially with high pressure starting to ridge a little over the area.

By the weekend it looks like the dry air will win the battle and rain chances go away entirely. We will also see slightly cooler morning lows with many areas reaching the 60s, but temperatures will warm quickly during the day with highs in the low 90s. Long range models show the dry air remaining in place well into next week.

Rain chances will be minimal as we approach the weekend (KPLC)

Unfortunately this is not good news for the ongoing drought, and current rainfall totals from this last week have been minimal. The state-wide burn ban remains in effect until further notice. Please use caution with outdoor activities, as private outdoor burning of any kind is still not allowed.

Drought Status across our area is still in exceptional criteria (KPLC)

The tropics are quiet close to home, although we are watching the progress of Tropical Storm Philippe out in the Atlantic and a tropical wave behind it. You can find the latest with the tropics on our Hurricane Page.

