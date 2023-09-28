FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Less humid heading into the weekend though the fire risk will remain an issue

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The trend towards lower humidity and rain chances pushes onward. Friday will feature the last day of rain chances at least until next week, and even the ones Friday are small at best. Another quick warm-up gets underway, and highs are set to reach the low-to-mid 90′s again during the afternoon. At the same time, the weak cold front that has been approaching the area will continue pushing southward and likely end up close to the coast. This means most of the area is likely to stay dry, though a very isolated shower or storm can’t be ruled out in the late afternoon along and south of the interstate. Overall, any outdoor plans in the evening such as high school football games look ok.

By the weekend it looks like the dry air will win the battle and rain chances go away entirely. We will also see slightly cooler morning lows with many areas reaching the 60s, but temperatures will warm quickly during the day with highs in the low 90s. Long range models show the dry air remaining in place at least through the first half of next week.

Unfortunately this is not good news for the ongoing drought, and current rainfall totals from this last week have been minimal. The state-wide burn ban remains in effect until further notice. Please use caution with outdoor activities, as private outdoor burning of any kind is still not allowed.

The tropics are quiet close to home, although we are watching the progress of Tropical Storm Philippe in the tropical Atlantic and now Tropical Storm Rina behind it. You can find the latest with the tropics on our Hurricane Page.

