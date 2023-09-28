Community honors life of veteran who had no family to lay him to rest

LEESVILLE, La. (KPLC) - Community members, first responders and military veterans gathered at Central Louisiana Veterans Cemetary to honor the life of Navy veteran Kenne Christopher.

The cemetery put out a call to the community after learning that Christopher had no family in the area, and many people came out to show their support.

“The fulfillment of the nation’s promise to our veterans that they will never be forgotten,” Fort Johnson Senior Chaplain Michael Jeffries said. “We want to honor them especially if they’re a veteran that has no family that able to be there is to make sure that even in the passing into eternity we are there with them.”

During the ceremony, “Taps” was played and a United States flag was draped over the casket. Col. Michael Jeffries said all veterans share a special bond that unites them.

“The uniqueness, especially those who served in combat together, unites us because we share a commonality and kindred spirit that others don’t necessarily share,” Jeffries said.

Pastor Sandy Guynn stressed how important it is for the community to come out and celebrate the lives of those who served their country.

“Armed forces, doesn’t matter which branch, signs a piece of paper that says, ‘I’m ready to offer up my life in defense of the constitution and this country,’” Guynn said. “So it’s very important for not just veterans, not just active duty people, but community people to be a part of the celebration as well”.

Active duty military members and veterans said they are grateful to have honored their fellow veteran as he was laid to rest.

