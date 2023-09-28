C.A.T Team executes search warrants, resulting in narcotics arrest

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - An arrest was made on Tuesday of a Lake Charles man after detectives with the Combined Anti-Drug Task Force (C.A.T. Team) discovered $86,000 of illegal narcotics in his possession following the execution of two search warrants.

According to Kayla Vincent, spokesperson for the Calcasieu Narcotics Task Force, detectives learned through an ongoing investigation that Norvell K. Harris, 45, was using a storage unit on Sharon Lane in Lake Charles to store bulk narcotics.

Upon securing the search warrants, detectives found and seized approximately 2.5 pounds of compressed cocaine, 30 pounds of marijuana, 1.3 pounds of multi-colored MDMA tablets, 1.5 pounds of heroin, 12 grams of THC chocolate bars, 2,500 milligrams of THC gummies, 1 handgun and drug paraphernalia items.

With the assistance of the Calcasieu Parish ACT-Team (Anti-Crime, Tactical & Training Unit), detectives also executed a search warrant at the home of Harris, on Lake Fairway Drive in Lake Charles. There, they seized 2 pounds of marijuana, 33 multi-colored MDMA tablets, 1.11 grams of blue MDMA powder, 3 mushroom chocolate bars, 18.5 grams of THC edibles, 3 boxes of ammunition, 1 handgun magazine and paraphernalia items.

The total estimated street value of all illegal narcotics seized is around $86,000.

Harris was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with two counts of possession of CDS I with intent to distribute, possession of CDS II with intent to distribute, illegal possession of a firearm in the presence of CDS, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Judge Ron Ware set his bond at $315,000.

Harris was previously investigated in 2014 during a joint investigation involving C.A.T. detectives and Louisiana State Police Narcotics, where he was later convicted in federal court for conspiracy to distribute controlled substances. Harris also has a detainer for the United States Marshal’s Service, as he is on federal probation until 2027.

