Calcasieu Parish Police Jury allocated $26.7M for disaster relief

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Three years and counting after Hurricane Laura, there’s work to do and federal money to be spent.

The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury was allocated $26.7 million in funding for eligible projects. Tonight a community meeting was held to discuss the program and get feedback from the community.

“Tonight we’re hosting public meetings to get input from citizens on our community development grant programs related to disaster recovery projects from the 2020-2021 storms,” said Calcasieu Parish Police Jury Grants Director Jennifer Cobian.

The $26.7 million in funding for eligible projects in Calcasieu Parish comes through the state of Louisiana’s Hometown Revitalization Program and resilient communities infrastructure program.

“The actual $27 million that’s just hit, it’s for the low to moderate income areas,” said Calcasieu Parish Police Juror Mike Smith. “Those areas are gonna, that see significant damage from the hurricanes. that money coming in unfortunately is not able to be used for anybody’s home. This is more for infrastructure and business. and also I guess recreation activities for the community.”

The Hometown Revitalization Program helps reinvigorate commercial districts damaged by the designated storms.

“Those projects are things that you can actually see, you know they can enhance the folks, they can work with other businesses to make sure that they come back bigger and better,” said Smith. “Also we can collaborate with the city because the city also got funds of like $51 million.”

The Resilient Communities Infrastructure Program will expand and improve resilient community planning through infrastructure projects in impacted areas.

Oct. 28 is the final day to submit public input on the development of potentially eligible projects.

