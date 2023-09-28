Calcasieu Corrections inmate dies

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office says an inmate at the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center has died this morning, Thursday, Sept. 28.

Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says detectives were dispatched to the Correctional Center this morning to investigate the death of Keith J. Meche, 63, Lake Charles.

They say their initial investigation showed that shortly after midnight other inmates sharing a cell with Meche alerted deputies that Meche may be in medical distress. Calcasieu Parish Police Jury medical personnel attended to Meche and said they believed he went into cardiac arrest. Efforts were made to revive Meche but he was later pronounced dead by emergency medical personnel.

The Calcasieu Coroner will determine the cause of death, but the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office does not believe foul play was responsible.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.