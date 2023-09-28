50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

3-year-old dead, man injured after shooting in Cleveland, Ohio, neighborhood

Cleveland police said a 3-year-old child was killed and a man was injured in a shooting Thursday. (WOIO)
By Avery Williams and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND (WOIO/Gray News) - Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb confirmed a child was shot and killed Thursday in the city’s Stockyards neighborhood.

Cleveland police said a 3-year-old boy was inside a car with his mother and 11-month-old sibling around 2:20 p.m. in the neighborhood when shots rang out.

A man was standing outside the car. The 3-year-old and man were both shot, according to police.

Cleveland first responders took the victims to a hospital, where police said the child died.

The man’s injuries are non-life-threatening.

Persons of interest have been detained in connection with the shooting, according to police.

Investigators are still searching for additional persons of interest.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adults involved in second day of fighting at Barbe High
Adults involved in second day of fighting at Barbe High
Wildfire burns on A. Derouen Road in Bell City.
Evacuations lifted near Bell City wildfire
Two people are dead after a car and an 18-wheeler crashed at the intersection of Big Lake Road...
18-wheeler crash claims lives of 2 Port Arthur men
Fatal Crash generic image
Unidentified driver dies in fatal accident in Jennings
29-year-old killed in head-on crash
29-year-old killed in fatal crash

Latest News

KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Less humid heading into the weekend though the fire risk will remain an issue
Roger Antonucci turned 102 years old.
Man celebrating 102nd birthday says having a sense of humor keeps him young
KPLC Live at Five
Tropical Storm Rina has formed in the Atlantic Ocean.
Tropical Storm Rina forms in the Atlantic Ocean, trailing Tropical Storm Philippe