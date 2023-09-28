11-year-old arrested after Moss Bluff Middle School threat

MOSS BLUFF, La. (KPLC) - A Moss Bluff Middle School student has been arrested after being accused of making a threat against the school, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s office.

Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says around 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 27, deputies were notified that a threat had been made earlier that day.

During their investigation, deputies say they learned an 11-year-old boy had told another student not to go to school the next day because he was going to blow up the school. Deputies were able to locate the boy at his residence and interviewed him with a guardian present. He was arrested and booked into the Juvenile Detention Center for menacing behavior.

