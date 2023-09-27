Two candidates participate in Governor debate

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KPLC) - Two candidates took the stage Tuesday night at the Gray TV governor’s debate.

To qualify for the debate, candidates needed to register 5% or higher in the Gray-commissioned poll. Jeff Landry, Shawn Wilson and Stephen Waguespack met that criteria, however, Landry declined to participate.

As crime plagues the state, candidates were asked how did we get here, and how do we get out?

“The chief law enforcement officer of the state who is responsible for leading that effort in the state of Louisiana is absent,” Shawn Wilson said. “He’s been absent from the job and he’s absent here tonight. The first law of leadership is actually showing up. I think there is some other factors, as well. Crises of mental health, whether it’s dealing with an economy with a lack of jobs, even though we have the lowest unemployment in the state’s history. That deals with paying officers. It deals with making sure we have technology and tools that are out there to ensure our police officers at the state police, at the sheriff’s department and at the local levels are all working together.”

“The breakdown of the family unit is one issue right there,” Stephen Waguespack said. “We need people, quite frankly, to be more authoritative and more involved parents. That’s one thing to solve some of these juvenile crime issues. Another issue is that we have to find more police officers. With the rise in inflationary wages, quite frankly, they are going to other jobs that pay better and are less dangerous. We have to pay police, train them, and then back them up when they risk their lives to keep us safe.”

The state’s insurance crisis has especially effected those who were victim to the 2020 storms in Southwest Louisiana. What needs to be done to create an equitable and sustainable insurance market?

“This is a crisis that we have to address,” Wilson said. “We have to do it in a bi-partisan way, and we have to bring competition back to our market, so that our citizens aren’t being held hostage from prices by big insurance companies.”

“I’m going to call a special session as soon as we get into the office,” Waguespack said. “I’m going to work with Commissioner Temple to put together that agenda. At a minimum, it has to have an incentive program to bring in new insurers, provide regulatory flexibility to control some of those rates, authorize the commissioner to put back on some of those excessive rates, and force them to be reduced when there are saving to be had.”

In closing, Waguespack urged democrats to vote for him, because he does not think Wilson can beat Landry. He then urged republicans to vote for him claiming they’ve been robbed from the debate they want. Wilson said this race is about the future of the state and race. He said it’s unacceptable for people to not consider an African American candidate.

