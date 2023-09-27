50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Tropical Storm Philippe steadily weakening, watching another potential system behind it.

By Joseph Enk
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 4:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Tropical Storm Philippe is trying it best to stay together and struggling against strong westerly wind shear. Barely meeting the definition of a tropical system, it has been getting very disorganized. Phillipe is located just under 700 miles east of the Leeward Islands.

Tropical Storm Philippe
Tropical Storm Philippe(KPLC)

Phillipe will likely continue moving westward more than northwest due to it being so weak and disorganized. This means what is left of it could reach the Lesser Antilles later this week, if it is still a tropical system by then. Regardless Phillipe poses no threat to the Gulf of Mexico or SWLA.

Tropical Storm Philippe
Tropical Storm Philippe(KPLC)

We are keeping an eye on a strong tropical wave located southeast of Phillipe. Over the next few days, conditions should allow this to develop as it tracks northwest into the tropical Atlantic. Still, it is several thousand miles away and indications are that it may end up on a similar track to Philippe. The next name on the list is Rina.

Tropical Storm Philippe
Tropical Storm Philippe(KPLC)

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adults involved in second day of fighting at Barbe High
Adults involved in second day of fighting at Barbe High
Wildfire burns on A. Derouen Road in Bell City.
Evacuations lifted near Bell City wildfire
Two people are dead after a car and an 18-wheeler crashed at the intersection of Big Lake Road...
18-wheeler crash claims lives of 2 Port Arthur men
Fatal Crash generic image
Unidentified driver dies in fatal accident in Jennings
29-year-old killed in head-on crash
29-year-old killed in fatal crash

Latest News

Scattered showers less likely this afternoon, although a few could still pop up
First Alert Forecast: Scattered showers calming down as drier air slowly moves in
Wade's Tuesday Forecast
KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
Wade's Tuesday Nightcast Forecast
KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
KPLC 7 News at Noon: Joseph's Midday Forecast