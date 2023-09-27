Tropical Storm Philippe steadily weakening, watching another potential system behind it.

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Tropical Storm Philippe is trying it best to stay together and struggling against strong westerly wind shear. Barely meeting the definition of a tropical system, it has been getting very disorganized. Phillipe is located just under 700 miles east of the Leeward Islands.

Phillipe will likely continue moving westward more than northwest due to it being so weak and disorganized. This means what is left of it could reach the Lesser Antilles later this week, if it is still a tropical system by then. Regardless Phillipe poses no threat to the Gulf of Mexico or SWLA.

We are keeping an eye on a strong tropical wave located southeast of Phillipe. Over the next few days, conditions should allow this to develop as it tracks northwest into the tropical Atlantic. Still, it is several thousand miles away and indications are that it may end up on a similar track to Philippe. The next name on the list is Rina.

