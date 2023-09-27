Touchdown Live Game of the Week - Sam Houston Preview

MOSS BLUFF, La. (KPLC) - Sam Houston is getting prepared for one of the most anticipated matchups of the season in SWLA, and as their game against Sulphur draws closer head coach of the undefeated Broncos Chad Davis knows just how tough taking on the Golden Tors will be.

“Anytime that you have two local teams playing against each other, no matter how good or bad either team is, it’s always going to be a grind, you’re always going to get everybody’s best effort and that’s something that we just we’re making sure we prepare our kids for,” said Coach Davis. “We have to make sure that we have good Mondays, we got to have good Tuesdays, we got to make sure that we’re paying attention and making sure that we’re going into the film, and just making sure that every moment that we have, we take advantage of it.”

Over the past few seasons, Sam Houston has been a relatively young team that has had to play a lot of sophomores and freshmen, but that youth has now grown up and has created a plethora of leaders within every position group.

“Really early on in my career here, we just didn’t have much leadership and I had to step up and learn how to lead and I feel like we’re doing good right now, but we got to keep going, it’s just the beginning of the year and we got to keep rolling,” said quarterback Gavin Stout.

“It all happened in the summer, we came together as a team this summer and we just kept building and building and, we just came together and having that leadership, it’s just making us even more of a team,” said linebacker Wyatt Fontenot.

Coach Davis understands the importance of the matchup after his team beat the Tors 31-27 last season, but even with it being a serious game he wants his team to enjoy the moment and the success that they have been having early in the season so far.

“It’s exciting, these kids deserve every single thing that they’re getting right now, they’ve put the time in and I think they’ve had a lot of pressure on their shoulders the last couple of years just having to play at such young ages in the really big football games in our district and just being able to see these kids relax a little bit and have fun and be successful is what it’s all about,” said Davis.

The Broncos are set to host the Golden Tors at home on Friday with the kickoff for that game set for 7:00 PM.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.