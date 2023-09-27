50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 26, 2023

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 4:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 26, 2023.

Gabriel Romaine Darjean, 44, Sulphur: Resisting a police officer with force; violations of protective orders.

Caleb Daniel McLellan, 23, Sulphur: Contempt of court; burglary.

Christina Ashley Woodruff, 33, Iowa: Burglary; theft of a firearm.

Mykel Allen Humphrey, 22, Lake Charles: Theft of a motor vehicle over $25,000.

Danielle Ashley Owens, 39, Nashville, TN: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug.

Wilfred Davy Russell Bellard Jr., 20, Lake Charles: Monetary instrument abuse.

Kim Marie Mcfarland, 57, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

Roman Wayne Eddleman, 41, DeQuincy: Instate detainer; burglary; theft under $1,000; theft under $25,000; contempt of court (3 charges); possession of stolen things under $1,000; possession of a Schedule II drug; flight from an officer.

Corey James Brooks, 36, Lake Charles: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; trespassing.

