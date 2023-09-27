Saddle up for the Dirty South Bull Rider’s Youth Competition

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Saddle up and brace yourself for the Dirty South Bull Riders as they return to Lake Charles on Sept. 30.

A total of 48 high school and elementary school bull-riders will compete for $8,000 at the Burton Coliseum, starting at 7:30 p.m. The competitors are said to be the best of the best and hold their own championship titles.

Those competing were hand-selected and invited to compete in the second annual Youth Bull Riding event.

Ryan Stutes is the president of the non-profit Dirty South Bull Riders and said the association started as an idea and grew fast.

Stutes said, as parents and former bull riders, they noticed the competition for kids was dwindling; ”This sport has been a lot for us and his dad, so we want to keep this thing alive and growing.”

The competition will consist of four age groups: 8 and under, 9 to 11 year old’s, Junior High School students and a High School division. Each group will have the chance to win $2,000.

“This year we were able to double the prize money for these kids from the proceeds we had last year,” said Stutes.

Bryan Portie is a board member and said that this event is for the kids, and the motivation they get from the people in the stands is important. He said the biggest thing that the kids do not see very often is a full house and packed arena.

Portie said this is a chance for kids who come out to watch to see a kid their own age doing something spectacular.

“Something that’s different,” said Portie. “This event plays into the kids. It’s also a fun family event. It gives kids a chance to go back to their school and get the camaraderie and give them the encouragement to come ride,” said Portie.

The board members told KPLC that those competing are world champions, national champions, and youth rodeo champions.

“Pretty much every kid that is coming here has a title somewhere, somehow from the best. It’s pretty elite,” said Portie. “Ninety percent of the high school students you’re going to see will be at the high school national finals this year, the junior high national finals, the world finals in Vegas. All of these kids are going to be the top of the game.”

Two of the champions from last years event, Kolbyn Portie and Heston Guidry, said they are looking forward to this weekend competition.

When Kolbyn was asked his secret to riding, he said, “I just get up on my rope, try real hard and don’t let go.”

Heston Guidry is six years old and says preparing takes a lot of work, like stretching. “Stretch, get all of my stuff on, and burn my rope.”

Bryan Portie said that these kids put in a lot of work and that most people don’t realize how much rodeo’s changed.

”If you want to be a cowboy, you got to take it serious. These kids practice, workout, as much as football, baseball, and soccer,” said Portie. “Most of the time, your most elite athletes just kind of roll over, like most of the McNeese cowboys”.

The event will also feature a calf scramble for kids to participate in, and if they get the ribbon off the calves tails, they receive a prize.

Things to know:

Kids 10 and under get in free

$10 at the gate

Location: Burton Coliseum, 7001 gulf highway Lake Charles LA.

Event starts at 7:30 p.m.

Caden Gillard will perform live

