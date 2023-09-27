LEGAL CORNER: What measures are in place to improve school safety?

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Legal Corner answers viewers’ civil legal questions.

QUESTION: I am the parent of an elementary school student and a middle schooler as well. I worry constantly about the safety of my children. What measures are in place to protect the students from the violence that is happening in the schools?

ANSWER: In response to an increasing nationwide trend of shootings and other acts of violence in school facilities, the Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE) endorsed resolutions aimed at strengthening security in K-12 public schools.

The Board officially requested that public school systems partner with local law enforcement to provide a school resource officer for all schools under their jurisdiction and that the legislature provide adequate funding to school systems to ensure the implementation.

Any city, parish, local public school system, or nonpublic school may enter into agreements with local law enforcement agencies to provide for school resource officers. BESE’s resolution would require officers to be certified by a nationally accredited school resource officer program or a state training program certified by the Council on Peace Officer Standards and Training. (Louisiana Revised Statute 17:416.9)

Also, the law, titled H.B. 8, requires the national motto “In God We Trust” to be displayed on a poster or framed document that is at least 11 inches by 14 inches in each classroom. The law states the motto must be the “central focus” of the poster or framed document and be printed in “large, easily readable font.”

QUESTION: I read that The Louisiana Gaming Control Board posted revenue of $196 million in June from riverboat casinos. I started gambling for fun, but now, I feel like a compulsive gambler. I want to just stop. Where can I get help?

ANSWER: For Voluntary Exclusion - Louisiana Gaming Control Board shall provide by rule for the establishment of a list of self-excluded persons from gaming activities at all gaming establishments. Any person may request placement on the list of self-excluded persons by acknowledging in a manner to be established by the board that the person wishes to be excluded and by agreeing that, during any period of voluntary exclusion, the person may not collect any winnings or recover any losses resulting from any gaming activity at such gaming establishments.

There is an established procedure for communicating to all gaming establishments the identifying information concerning self-excluded persons It requires all such gaming establishments to put in place procedures designed, at a minimum, to remove self-excluded persons from targeted mailings or other forms of advertising or promotions. The board’s list of self-excluded persons shall not be open to public inspection.

