Kinder Elementary and High School canceled due to water outage

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 6:12 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
KINDER, La. (KPLC) - The Town of Kinder is currently trying to restore water to residents following an overnight outage, according to town officials.

The public works crew is currently attempting to fix the issue but does not currently have a time frame when water will be restored.

Due to the outage, classes have been canceled for Kinder Elementary and High School.

Once water service is restored a boil advisory will be in place.

