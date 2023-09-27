50/50 Thursdays
Kinder crews work through the night to restore water to the town

By Theresa Schmidt
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 6:32 PM CDT
KINDER, La. (KPLC) - A boil advisory remains in effect for Kinder after a water outage early Wednesday morning.

The water was restored just before noon. The problem resulted from a series of unfortunate events.

Town crews were up all night trying to fix the system. The mayor said one problem is the heat and dryness from the drought have caused pipes to shift.

Another issue was that a new store was built over an old distribution line and it was difficult for crews to find and relocate it because they had no blueprints.

“See we didn’t have blueprints. They’re from way back, we just don’t have blueprints. We had to study this line with the contractor,” Mayor Wayland LaFargue said.

The town also lost its expert a couple of years ago.

“Chester Braxton, he had 43 years with the town, it was alright here. He knew everything everywhere,” LaFargue said.

After working through the darkness, the water was flowing again by noon. Schools were closed and some businesses were disrupted, especially restaurants.

Fausto’s, for example, managed to open but couldn’t serve fountain drinks.

“I was like, oh my God, because we have to like make our rags so we can wipe our tables, and I couldn’t do that, so we’ve been using dry rags with the spray. And it’s difficult. We couldn’t make any teas and had to explain to everybody no bathrooms, no drinks, no tea. Just bottled water, and some people weren’t really happy about that,” said morning manager Camron Strother.

The mayor admitted their troubles are not necessarily over for good, since only 40% of the water infrastructure is modern.

A boil advisory remains until test results confirm the water is safe to drink. LaFargue said it is okay to use for bathing.

