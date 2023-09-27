Former McNeese Quarterback Kerry Joseph to be Inducted into the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Kerry Joseph is one of the best, if not the best quarterback in McNeese football history, and in 2024 his legacy will be cemented as he will be inducted into the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame as a member of the Class of 2024.

Joseph is still the McNeese all-time leader in passing touchdowns with 67, is second all time in passing yards with 7,874, and for all-purpose yards with 9,674. Joseph earned All-Southland Conference honors in 1994, and 1995, and was named the Southland Conference, and Louisiana Player of the Year in 1995 when he helped McNeese to a 13-1 record.

Per a McNeese press release on Wednesday Joseph said “This is an accomplishment that I could not have achieved alone. Championships are won with the people around you, and I was blessed with some great teammates and coaches. My dream as a kid was wanting to be the best kid on the block. It didn’t matter what sport or what game. I was a kid that wanted to win and help my teammates be the best they could be. I will share this induction with so many because this individual honor comes with the great people that God brought into my life. It’s an honor to represent so many people and organizations. It’s a bigger honor to represent my family name.”

After leaving McNeese Joseph went onto play multiple years in the NFL with the Cincinnati Bengals, and Washington Redskins, and made a switch to safety to play for the Seattle Seahawks, and later player in the Canadian Football League back at quarterback in 2003.

After hanging up the cleats Joseph became a coach, as he served as McNeese’s co-offensive coordinator, and wide receivers coach in 2016 and 2017, and returns in 2018 where he served as the interim head coach, co-offensive coordinator, and quarterbacks coach before leaving for Southeastern Louisiana where he served as the running backs coach, and passing game coordinator in 2019, and he has since been with the Seattle Seahawks, and currently serves as the assistant quarterbacks coach in Seattle.

Joseph, who was inducted into the McNeese Sports Hall of Fame in 2006, and the Southland Hall of Honor in 2012, will be inducted alongside Saints great Drew Brees, LSU Women’s Basketball great Seimone Augustus, MMA legend Daniel Cormier, and others.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.