FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Staying warm late this week as a drying trend gets underway

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A trend towards drier air and lower rain chances is set to take place late this week and by the weekend.

More warm conditions are ahead Thursday, with rain possibly even more limited than Wednesday. (KPLC)

During the day Thursday, we will continue to see a weak cold front drift southwards towards the area. This will keep the chance of a few pop-up showers or storms in play Thursday, though coverage does not look very widespread and may even be less than what we saw on Wednesday. Of course, this also means temperatures will be plenty warm, with highs that again are set to return to the low-to-mid 90′s.

The weak front pushes through by the weekend, sending less humid air into the region. (KPLC)

By the weekend it looks like the dry air will win the battle and rain chances go away entirely. We will also see slightly cooler morning lows with many areas reaching the 60s, but temperatures will warm quickly during the day with highs in the low 90s. Long range models show the dry air remaining in place well into next week.

Daytime temps will remain above-average into next week, with the dry air not helping with the fire risk. (KPLC)

Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like we will be getting enough for significant drought relief, and current rainfall totals are still minimal. The state-wide burn ban remains in effect until further notice. Please use caution with outdoor activities, as private outdoor burning of any kind is still not allowed.

The tropics are quiet close to home, although we are watching the progress of Tropical Storm Philippe out in the Atlantic and a tropical wave behind it. You can find the latest with the tropics on our Hurricane Page.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.