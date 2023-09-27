50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Staying warm late this week as a drying trend gets underway

By Max Lagano
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A trend towards drier air and lower rain chances is set to take place late this week and by the weekend.

More warm conditions are ahead Thursday, with rain possibly even more limited than Wednesday.
More warm conditions are ahead Thursday, with rain possibly even more limited than Wednesday.(KPLC)

During the day Thursday, we will continue to see a weak cold front drift southwards towards the area. This will keep the chance of a few pop-up showers or storms in play Thursday, though coverage does not look very widespread and may even be less than what we saw on Wednesday. Of course, this also means temperatures will be plenty warm, with highs that again are set to return to the low-to-mid 90′s.

The weak front pushes through by the weekend, sending less humid air into the region.
The weak front pushes through by the weekend, sending less humid air into the region.(KPLC)

By the weekend it looks like the dry air will win the battle and rain chances go away entirely. We will also see slightly cooler morning lows with many areas reaching the 60s, but temperatures will warm quickly during the day with highs in the low 90s. Long range models show the dry air remaining in place well into next week.

Daytime temps will remain above-average into next week, with the dry air not helping with the...
Daytime temps will remain above-average into next week, with the dry air not helping with the fire risk.(KPLC)

Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like we will be getting enough for significant drought relief, and current rainfall totals are still minimal. The state-wide burn ban remains in effect until further notice. Please use caution with outdoor activities, as private outdoor burning of any kind is still not allowed.

The tropics are quiet close to home, although we are watching the progress of Tropical Storm Philippe out in the Atlantic and a tropical wave behind it. You can find the latest with the tropics on our Hurricane Page.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adults involved in second day of fighting at Barbe High
Adults involved in second day of fighting at Barbe High
Wildfire burns on A. Derouen Road in Bell City.
Evacuations lifted near Bell City wildfire
Two people are dead after a car and an 18-wheeler crashed at the intersection of Big Lake Road...
18-wheeler crash claims lives of 2 Port Arthur men
Fatal Crash generic image
Unidentified driver dies in fatal accident in Jennings
29-year-old killed in head-on crash
29-year-old killed in fatal crash

Latest News

Tropical Storm Philippe
Tropical Storm Philippe steadily weakening, watching another potential system behind it.
Scattered showers less likely this afternoon, although a few could still pop up
First Alert Forecast: Scattered showers calming down as drier air slowly moves in
Low humidity and lower rain chances are set to return to SWLA by the weekend.
KPLC 7 News First at Four - KPLC First Alert Forecast
More warm and muggy weather is ahead with a chance for a few scattered storms.
KPLC 7 News at Noon - KPLC First Alert Forecast