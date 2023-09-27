First Alert Forecast: Scattered showers calming down as drier air slowly moves in

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Uncertainty in the forecast is ironing out in favor of less rain for SWLA as dry air makes it’s way further south.

A weak cold front is still sitting just north of our area as it dissipates. While this is keeping a slight chance for rain in our forecast, odds aren’t looking as good compared to Monday and Tuesday. The frontal boundary will drift further south over the next couple of days, with dry air filtering in behind it as winds shift generally to northeasterly at the surface. Scattered cloud cover will still be around and a handful of afternoon showers aren’t out of the question with maybe a few stray storms. High’s for the day will land in the low to mid 90′s, warmer for areas further to the north where air will be slightly less humid.

Scattered showers less likely this afternoon, although a few could still pop up (KPLC)

Moving through the week there is still a little uncertainty on how much rain we may see, depending on how quickly dry air settles in and any future upper level disturbances that may move nearby. One such disturbance could give rain chances a little boost for Friday. There is still a chance that the front could remain over us or even north of us which would allow for a better chance of rain.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like we will be getting enough for significant drought relief, and current rainfall totals are still minimal. The state-wide burn ban remains in effect until further notice. Please use caution with outdoor activities, outdoor burning of any kind is not allowed.

Dry air will be steadily moving in by the weekend (KPLC)

By the weekend it looks like the dry air will win the battle and rain chances go away entirely. We will also see slightly cooler morning lows with many areas reaching the 60s, but temperatures will warm quickly during the day with highs in the low 90s. Long range models show the dry air remaining in place well into next week.

The tropics are quiet close to home, although we are watching the progress of Tropical Storm Philippe out in the Atlantic and a tropical wave behind it. You can find the latest with the tropics on our Hurricane Page.

Tropical Outlook (KPLC)

