Driver arrested for vehicular homicide, third DWI after passenger dies

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
VERNON PARISH, La. (KPLC) - The driver of a vehicle whose passenger was killed in a fatal accident has been arrested after law enforcement received the results of his toxicology report.

A 23-year-old Mittie woman, Maddisen A. Martin, died in a fatal accident on La. 10 back in July. She was the passenger of a car driven by John Thomas White Jr., 28, of Pitkin.

After receiving the results of his toxicology report, Louisiana State Police presented the charges to White, and he was arrested and booked into the Vernon Parish jail on Sept. 21.

White has been charged with the following:

  • Vehicular homicide
  • Driving while intoxicated, third offense
  • Driving under suspension/prior DWI offenses
  • Ignition interlock device
  • Careless operation
  • Open container
  • No motor vehicle inspection
  • No seatbelt
  • Expired license plate
  • Failure to register vehicle

White currently remains incarcerated at the Vernon Parish jail.

