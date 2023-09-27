Canopies project at Lake Charles Regional Airport complete

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Regional Airport announced the completion of a new project. Canopies to cover passengers during inclement weather as they load and unload in the departure and arrival terminal.

The more than four million dollar project began construction back in 2021.

“This project was primarily funded through the federal aviation administration in the state of Louisiana, both of which have an aviation trust fund, which is funded through aviation user fees and taxes on tickets and fuel and things like that,” Heath Allen, executive director of the Lake Charles Regional Airport said.

Allen said one of the shortcomings that the airport always had was canopies that span over all three traffic lanes in the terminal loading and unloading area.

“So we didn’t do much in the way of widening the lanes, we’ve always had three lanes on our curb, however, they were not covered, so if you pulled up and it was pouring down, you had to unload in the rain or in the weather,” he said.

Allen said when designing the structure, they wanted something that would not impact the unique architecture of the existing terminal. He said the canopies were built to withstand the strong winds that take place during hurricanes.

“The most impressive thing to me was the footings that went in the ground so a huge part of this canopy you won’t ever see so it’s 45 feet deep and the circumference is something like 8-10 foot wide of concrete and steel structure in the ground,” Allen said.

The airport remained open the entire time of construction, which made it a challenging project.

“Anytime you do construction at the front door of the terminal building as we call this, it’s a challenge, but fortunately we were able to get it done and we are pleased with the outcome,” Allen said.

As for what’s next for the airport, Allen said a parking lot expansion project will begin this winter.

