Calls for change after recent fish kills

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Sportsmen, conservationists, and the general public are concerned after the latest spill of dead fish floating in the Gulf off the Cameron Coast.

During the week of September 11 through the 15, at least three separate Menhaden net spills, caused by Omega Protein and Daybrook Fisheries were reported.

After the latest fish kills where an estimated 850,000 fish were dumped in the waters off Cameron Parish, lawmakers and citizens are urging the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries to take action.

“Unfortunately, when it comes to Louisiana, we are the Wild West with regards to the Pogie Industry or the Menhaden Reduction Industry that we’re allowing them to fish our shoreline that buffers on only 1/4 of a mile,” said Sen. Jeremy Stine. “We need to be closer in line and in lockstep with Texas, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, who had that one-mile to three-mile buffer zone; that will protect our shoreline and we need to have that.”

The two main culprits are both foreign companies, Omega Protein of Canada and Daybrook of South Africa. While these fish kills have only recently gained headlines, sportsmen say they have been going on for years with no oversight or penalties.

“It’s the result of inaction; we’ve asked now for multiple years for changes to these regulations, for the better, for Louisiana to move these operations just a little further offshore, to where instances like what happened in Cameron Parish don’t happen here off our coast,” said David Cresson, Coastal Conservation Association Executive Director and CEO.

According to recent reports, more pounds of Pogies also known as Menhaden are caught in Louisiana waters than shrimp, crab, crawfish, and oysters combined — a total of more than 611 million pounds valued at $66.4 million dollars annually. Menhaden oil and meal are sold on the world market for industrial purposes, animal feeds, and omega-3 dietary supplements.

“I continue to urge the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries to act now, whether that’s increasing or levying fines for what happened, in addition, increasing that buffer zone from 1/4 of a mile to at least one mile on where they can fish,” said Stine.

“We need this one-mile buffer zone so that we can get these boats off of the Redfish Spawning ground; you saw the dead redfish all over the beaches in South Cameron Parish and this is all happening while we as recreational anglers are about to have lowered limits on Redfish,” said Cresson. “Meanwhile, this industry continues to do what they do and have instances like the ones in Cameron Parish with impunity something needs to happen, and it needs to happen fast.”

