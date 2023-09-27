LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The LSU Paul M. Hebert Law Center has announced that alumnus Russell “Rusty” Stutes Jr. and his mother, Cissy Stutes, have donated $500,000 to the LSU Law Center in honor of the late Russell J. Stutes, Sr.

Stutes Sr. was a self-made contractor who built the Russell J. Stutes Construction company in Lake Charles, Louisiana.

The donation will help create the Russell J. Stutes Small Business and Community Development Clinic. This transactional legal clinic will be located at the LSU Paul M. Hebert Law Center, providing students with experiential learning opportunities. Under the supervision of a full-time clinician, LSU Law students in the clinic will work with local clients on proposals to promote community-wide economic growth.

$500,000 donated to LSU Law Center by family of Lake Charles contractor (LSU Law Center)

“The goals and outcomes of this clinic fit my father’s personality and life ethics perfectly,” said Stutes Jr., a tax and commercial litigation attorney and managing partner at Stutes & Lavergne, LLC. “He had a deep affection and respect for people who were self-starters willing to work beyond exhaustion to make their family’s lives better. What I love about this clinic is how it will help people navigate through often formidable and intimidating business laws and regulations so they can realize the American Dream, too.”

Stutes Jr. said his family’s gift to the LSU Paul M. Hebert Law Center aligns with one of his late father’s core principles: to leave one’s family and community “better than you found it.”

“He came from humble beginnings,” added Cissy of her late husband, whom she was married to for nearly 60 years before his passing on Dec. 22, 2015. “I think when he got to the point where he could help other people, he realized that was his calling.”

The Russell J. Stutes Small Business and Community Development Clinic joins six other law clinics currently operating as part of the LSU Law Experiential Learning Program. Through the clinics, second and third-year students are able to represent clients under the supervision of a licensed practitioner.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.