Week Five Touchdown Live Matchups, and Sonic Game of the Week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - We are now a over third of the way through the 2023 high school football season, but there is still a lot of football to be played as teams get into district play, below is the week five Southwest Louisiana schedule.

SONIC GAME OF THE WEEK: District 3-5A

Sulphur at Sam Houston Sam Houston: 4-0 Sulphur: 2-2 2022 Matchup: Sam Houston won 31-27



DISTRICT 3-5A

Southside at Barbe Barbe: 2-2 Southside: 3-1 2022 Matchup: Southside won 30-7



DISTRICT 3-4A

Opelousas at Leesville Leesville: 2-2 Opelousas: 2-2 2022 Matchup: Opelousas won 56-20

DeRidder at Marksville DeRidder: 2-2 Marksville: 3-1 2022 Matchup: DeRidder won 61-14

Peabody at Washington-Marion Washington-Marion: 1-3 Peabody: 3-1 2022 Matchup: N/A

LaGrange at North Vermillion LaGrange: 0-4 North Vermillion: 1-3 2022 Matchup: North Vermillion won 35-12



DISTRICT 3-3A

South Beauregard at St. Louis St. Louis: 3-1 South Beauregard: 2-2 2022 Matchup: St. Louis won 48-0

Westlake at LCCP LCCP: 2-2 Westlake: 3-1 2022 Matchup: LCCP won 44-0

Kinder at Iowa Iowa: 2-2 Kinder: 3-1 2022 Matchup: Iowa won 28-0

Iota at Jennings Jennings: 2-2 Iota: 3-1 2022 Matchup: Iota won 21-13



DISTRICT 4-2A

Oakdale at St. Edmund Oakdale: 4-0 St. Edmund: 3-1 2022 Matchup: Oakdale won 48-12

Rosepine at DeQuincy (Thursday) DeQuincy: 0-4 Rosepine: 2-2 2022 Matchup: Rosepine won 54-10

Pickering at Lake Arthur Lake Arthur: 3-1 Pickering 0-4 2022 Matchup: Lake Arthur won 67-38



DISTRICT 5-2A

Grand Lake at East Beauregard East Beauregard: 3-1 Grand Lake: 2-2 2022 Matchup: Grand lake won 58-30

Loreauville at Welsh Welsh: 2-2 Loreauville: 3-1 2022 Matchup: Welsh won 20-16

Vinton at Erath Vinton: 1-3 Erath: 0-4 2022 Matchup: Erath won 28-6



DISTRICT 5-1A

Hamilton Christian at Oberlin (Thursday) Oberlin: 13-1 Hamilton Christian: 1-3 2022 Matchup: Oberlin won 48-12

Merryville at Elton Elton: 2-2 Merryville: 1-3 2022 Matchup: Elton won 57-44

Gueydan at Basile Basile: 2-2 Gueydan: 0-4 2022 Matchup: Basile won 27-0



Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.