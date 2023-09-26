Week Five Touchdown Live Matchups, and Sonic Game of the Week
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - We are now a over third of the way through the 2023 high school football season, but there is still a lot of football to be played as teams get into district play, below is the week five Southwest Louisiana schedule.
SONIC GAME OF THE WEEK: District 3-5A
- Sulphur at Sam Houston
- Sam Houston: 4-0
- Sulphur: 2-2
- 2022 Matchup: Sam Houston won 31-27
DISTRICT 3-5A
- Southside at Barbe
- Barbe: 2-2
- Southside: 3-1
- 2022 Matchup: Southside won 30-7
DISTRICT 3-4A
- Opelousas at Leesville
- Leesville: 2-2
- Opelousas: 2-2
- 2022 Matchup: Opelousas won 56-20
- DeRidder at Marksville
- DeRidder: 2-2
- Marksville: 3-1
- 2022 Matchup: DeRidder won 61-14
- Peabody at Washington-Marion
- Washington-Marion: 1-3
- Peabody: 3-1
- 2022 Matchup: N/A
- LaGrange at North Vermillion
- LaGrange: 0-4
- North Vermillion: 1-3
- 2022 Matchup: North Vermillion won 35-12
DISTRICT 3-3A
- South Beauregard at St. Louis
- St. Louis: 3-1
- South Beauregard: 2-2
- 2022 Matchup: St. Louis won 48-0
- Westlake at LCCP
- LCCP: 2-2
- Westlake: 3-1
- 2022 Matchup: LCCP won 44-0
- Kinder at Iowa
- Iowa: 2-2
- Kinder: 3-1
- 2022 Matchup: Iowa won 28-0
- Iota at Jennings
- Jennings: 2-2
- Iota: 3-1
- 2022 Matchup: Iota won 21-13
DISTRICT 4-2A
- Oakdale at St. Edmund
- Oakdale: 4-0
- St. Edmund: 3-1
- 2022 Matchup: Oakdale won 48-12
- Rosepine at DeQuincy (Thursday)
- DeQuincy: 0-4
- Rosepine: 2-2
- 2022 Matchup: Rosepine won 54-10
- Pickering at Lake Arthur
- Lake Arthur: 3-1
- Pickering 0-4
- 2022 Matchup: Lake Arthur won 67-38
DISTRICT 5-2A
- Grand Lake at East Beauregard
- East Beauregard: 3-1
- Grand Lake: 2-2
- 2022 Matchup: Grand lake won 58-30
- Loreauville at Welsh
- Welsh: 2-2
- Loreauville: 3-1
- 2022 Matchup: Welsh won 20-16
- Vinton at Erath
- Vinton: 1-3
- Erath: 0-4
- 2022 Matchup: Erath won 28-6
DISTRICT 5-1A
- Hamilton Christian at Oberlin (Thursday)
- Oberlin: 13-1
- Hamilton Christian: 1-3
- 2022 Matchup: Oberlin won 48-12
- Merryville at Elton
- Elton: 2-2
- Merryville: 1-3
- 2022 Matchup: Elton won 57-44
- Gueydan at Basile
- Basile: 2-2
- Gueydan: 0-4
- 2022 Matchup: Basile won 27-0
