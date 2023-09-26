Week Five Touchdown Live Matchups, and Sonic Game of the Week

50/50 Thursdays
By Justin Margolius
Published: Sep. 26, 2023
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - We are now a over third of the way through the 2023 high school football season, but there is still a lot of football to be played as teams get into district play, below is the week five Southwest Louisiana schedule.

SONIC GAME OF THE WEEK: District 3-5A

  • Sulphur at Sam Houston
    • Sam Houston: 4-0
    • Sulphur: 2-2
    • 2022 Matchup: Sam Houston won 31-27

DISTRICT 3-5A

  • Southside at Barbe
    • Barbe: 2-2
    • Southside: 3-1
    • 2022 Matchup: Southside won 30-7

DISTRICT 3-4A

  • Opelousas at Leesville
    • Leesville: 2-2
    • Opelousas: 2-2
    • 2022 Matchup: Opelousas won 56-20
  • DeRidder at Marksville
    • DeRidder: 2-2
    • Marksville: 3-1
    • 2022 Matchup: DeRidder won 61-14
  • Peabody at Washington-Marion
    • Washington-Marion: 1-3
    • Peabody: 3-1
    • 2022 Matchup: N/A
  • LaGrange at North Vermillion
    • LaGrange: 0-4
    • North Vermillion: 1-3
    • 2022 Matchup: North Vermillion won 35-12

DISTRICT 3-3A

  • South Beauregard at St. Louis
    • St. Louis: 3-1
    • South Beauregard: 2-2
    • 2022 Matchup: St. Louis won 48-0
  • Westlake at LCCP
    • LCCP: 2-2
    • Westlake: 3-1
    • 2022 Matchup: LCCP won 44-0
  • Kinder at Iowa
    • Iowa: 2-2
    • Kinder: 3-1
    • 2022 Matchup: Iowa won 28-0
  • Iota at Jennings
    • Jennings: 2-2
    • Iota: 3-1
    • 2022 Matchup: Iota won 21-13

DISTRICT 4-2A

  • Oakdale at St. Edmund
    • Oakdale: 4-0
    • St. Edmund: 3-1
    • 2022 Matchup: Oakdale won 48-12
  • Rosepine at DeQuincy (Thursday)
    • DeQuincy: 0-4
    • Rosepine: 2-2
    • 2022 Matchup: Rosepine won 54-10
  • Pickering at Lake Arthur
    • Lake Arthur: 3-1
    • Pickering 0-4
    • 2022 Matchup: Lake Arthur won 67-38

DISTRICT 5-2A

  • Grand Lake at East Beauregard
    • East Beauregard: 3-1
    • Grand Lake: 2-2
    • 2022 Matchup: Grand lake won 58-30
  • Loreauville at Welsh
    • Welsh: 2-2
    • Loreauville: 3-1
    • 2022 Matchup: Welsh won 20-16
  • Vinton at Erath
    • Vinton: 1-3
    • Erath: 0-4
    • 2022 Matchup: Erath won 28-6

DISTRICT 5-1A

  • Hamilton Christian at Oberlin (Thursday)
    • Oberlin: 13-1
    • Hamilton Christian: 1-3
    • 2022 Matchup: Oberlin won 48-12
  • Merryville at Elton
    • Elton: 2-2
    • Merryville: 1-3
    • 2022 Matchup: Elton won 57-44
  • Gueydan at Basile
    • Basile: 2-2
    • Gueydan: 0-4
    • 2022 Matchup: Basile won 27-0

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

