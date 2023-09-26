Virtual instruction scheduled for DeRidder High School

DeRidder, La. (KPLC) - DeRidder High School students will not have in-person classes on Tuesday, Sept. 26, officials said.

Instead, virtual instruction will be provided due to the failure of the air conditioning system.

Officials said repairs are expected to be completed in time for classes on Wednesday, Sept. 27.

All other schools in DeRidder will operate normally.

