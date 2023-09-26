Vinton Elementary precautionary lockdown lifted following possible threat

VINTON, La. (KPLC) - Vinton Elementary was placed under a precautionary lockdown this afternoon after authorities received word of a possible threat, Vinton Police Chief Scott Spell said.

Spell said the school resource officer received word of a possible threat, leading to patrol officers being dispatched.

A person of interest was taken into custody, Spell said. The person of interest is a juvenile, but not a student at the school.

Once it was determined that the school was safe, the lockdown was lifted.

The investigation is ongoing.

