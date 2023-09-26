50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Trucking company files for bankruptcy after more than 80 years in business

A southern Indiana trucking company has filed for bankruptcy after more than 80 years in business. (Source: WFIE)
By Jill Lyman and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTWELL, Ind. (WFIE/Gray News) - Elmer Buchta Trucking has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

According to the company, it has been in operation since 1938 when it started as a livestock and farm equipment hauler.

Representatives did not share an immediate reason as to why the company has filed for bankruptcy protection. The filing was made earlier this month.

The trucking company was acquired by Transport Acquisitions earlier this year. At that time, Transport Acquisitions shared that it planned to expand the trucking company’s brand and footprint.

According to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, Elmer Buchta Trucking has 100 drivers and more than 230 vehicles.

Copyright 2023 WFIE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities: Suspect dead, officer injured after pursuit ends in gunfire outside Vinton
Authorities: Suspect dead, officer injured after pursuit ends in gunfire outside Vinton
Woods fire ignites on Old Spanish Trail near Westlake
Woods fire continues to burn near Houston River Road
Adults involved in second day of fighting at Barbe High
Adults involved in second day of fighting at Barbe High
Wildfire burns on A. Derouen Road in Bell City.
Evacuations lifted near Bell City wildfire
Beauregard wildfires
BEAUREGARD WILDFIRES: Day 7 fighting wildfires

Latest News

Former Baltimore Orioles third baseman Brooks Robinson is honored during a ceremony for the...
Brooks Robinson, Orioles third baseman with 16 Gold Gloves, has died. He was 86
Pava LaPere, 26, had suffered from blunt force trauma, police said.
Tech CEO honored by Forbes was fatally attacked at a Baltimore apartment complex, police say
Stewart-Haas Racing will pay tribute to the iconic "Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky...
NASCAR team to race cars paying homage to ‘Talladega Nights’
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Rain chances diminishing, lower humidity will return in a few days